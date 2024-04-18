WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17 SPORTS ROUND=UP

SOFTBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 2, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Calhoun broke up a magnificent pitcher's dual in the sixth, scoring both of their runs in taking the win over Edwardsville.

Haylee Armbruster had a hit and the Warriors' only two RBIs, while Audrey Gilman struck out 16 while in the circle. Jillian Lane had two hits for the Tigers, while Sophie Antonini had the other hit. Riley Nelso also went all the way in the circle, fanning four.

Calhoun is now 15-0-1, while Edwardsville goes to 10-4.

WATERLOO 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Waterloo scored three in the fourth and nine in the fifth as the Bulldogs took a 10-run rule win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Emma Wade and Bella Thein had the two hits for the Eagles, while Megan Griffith struck out five in the circle.

Waterloo is now 15-4, while CM goes to 6-10.

OKAWVILLE 16, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: Okawville's 13-run second inning helped the Rockets to a 15-run rule win over McGivney

Morgan Zobrist and Alexa Jones had the only hits for the Griffins, while Jada Zumwalt went all the way inside the circle, having no strikeouts.

Okawville is now 9-6, with McGivney falling to 3-8.

HIGHLAND 7, TRIAD 0: Highland scored six runs in the fourth and one in the sixth to take their rivalry win at Triad.

Both Alex Schultz and Jordan Bircher had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, and both Abby Schultz and Hailey RItz had a hit and RBI each. Kaitlyn Wilson had eight strikeouts in the circle.

Syd Horn had two hits for the Knights, while Delaney Hess struck out two inside the circle.

Highland is now 6-6, while Triad goes to 7-11.

MARION 13, COLLINSVILLE 1: Marion set a big tone at the start by scoring 12 runs in the first to go on to a 10-run rule win over Collinsville.

Katie Bardwell had both of the Kahoks' hits on the day, while Marissa Thomas struck out three in the circle, and Ali Vieluf fanned one.

The Wildcats are now 18-2, while Collinsville goes to 3-14.

STAUNTON 11. EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Staunton scored two runs in the first, five in the second, three in the fourth, and one in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win over visiting EAWR.

Lilly Bandy had four hits for the Bulldogs, while Lilly Troeckler had three hits, and Ele Feldmann, Korynn Keehner, and Evin Frank all had two hits and two RBIs each. Feldmann also struck out eight in the circle.

Jordan Ealey had two hits for the Oilers, while Jayde Kassler had the only other hit, and Haley Pratt had the only RBI. Ealey went the distance in the circle, but had not strikeouts.

Staunton is now 10-3, while EAWR goes to 3-14.

MASCOUTAH 8, JERSEY 7 (8 innings): After Jersey scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 7-6 lead, Mascoutah rallied with a run in the seventh and another run in the eighth to take a close decision over the Panthers.

Emily Collins had four hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Ella Davis had two hits and a RBI. Ashlyn Brown went all the way in the circle, striking out 11.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 14, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: Metro-East scored three runs in the first and second, and four runs in the third and fourth to take a 10-run rule win at home over East St. Louis.

Alexis Weber had three hits and six RBIs for the Knights, while Taylor Weber had three hits and four RBIs, and Sarah Henke had three hits and three RBIs. Taylor Weber struck out nine in the circle, while Alexis Weber fanned four.

The Flyers were no-hit in the game, while Aniyah Ludy struck out two in the circle.

Metro-East is now 4-4, while East Side goes to 0-6.

GILLESPIE 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: Gillespie scored twice in both the first and fourth, adding on five in the second to take the win at Southwestern's park.

Abby McDonald had two hits and both the Piasa Birds' two RBIs, while Vivian Zurheide also had two hits. Grace Strohbeck had one strikeout in the circle.

The Miners are now 17-4, while Southwestern falls to 10-8.

Article continues after sponsor message

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 4, ALTON 1: East broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the sixth, and one in the seventh in the Lancers' win over Alton at Redbirds Field.

Deon Harrington had two hits for the Redbirds, while Jack Puent had a hit and Alton's only RBI. Alex Siatos struck out nine while on the mound, with Austin Rathgeb fanning two.

East is now 12-8, while the Redbirds go to 14-6.

COLLINSVILLE 11, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 4: Collinsville scored seven runs in the second inning in going on to the win over Mater Dei at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

Adam Bovinett had two hits and three RBIs for the Kahoks, while Darren Pennell had two hits and a RBI, and Keaton Call had a hit and three RBIs. Cole McCluskey had three strikeouts on the mound, while both Bovinett and Braden Henson fanned two each.

Collinsville is now 9-10, while the Knights go to 0-8.

HIGHLAND 4, MASCOUTAH 0: Highland scored three runs in the first and one in the fifth to take the home win over Mascoutah at Glik Park.

Jake Ottensmeier had three hits for the Bulldogs, while Deklan Riggs had two hits and two RBIs, and Chase Knebel drove in a run. Knebel also struck out eight on the mound, while Cale Houchins fanned one

Highland is now 16-1-1, while the Indians go to 16-2.

JERSEY 14, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Jersey scored five runs in the first, and four more in the second en route to their 10-run rule win over visiting Jersey.

Zach Weiner had two hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while Gage Carey had a hit and four RBIs, and Evan Cheek drove in two runs. Weiner struck out three in pitching a complete game on the mound.

Jacob Flowers had two hits for the Eagles, while Noah Peterson had a hit and RBI. Dane Godar struck out two on the mound, while Caleb Hartwell fanned one.

Jersey is now 16-7, while CM goes to 6-13.

MULBERRY GROVE 10, BUNKER HILL 8: Mulberry Grove's six-run sixth inning proved to be the winner, as Bunker Hill's four-run seventh inning rally fell short in the Aces' win on the road.

Chase Butler had two hits and two RBIs for the Minutemen, while Brennan Fulton had two hits and a RBI. Jack Wilcox struck out six on the mound, while Cole Yates fanned two.

Mulberry Grove goes to 5-7, while Bunker Hill is now 3-9.

TRIAD 11, WATERLOO 4: Triad broke the game open in the fifth by scoring six runs in going on to the win at Waterloo.

Donny Becker had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Knights, while Brady Coon had three hits, Hayden Bernreuter had two hits and three RBIs, Carter Vandever had two hits and a RBI, and Wyatt Suter had two hits. Bernreuter struck out seven while on the mound, with Drew Winslow fanning four.

The Knights are now 12-6, while the Bulldogs stumble to 9-5.

In another game on the schedule, East St. Louis won over St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep Catholic 14-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

SALEM 4, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 4: Alison Waller had a hat trick, and Taylor Maack also struck as Metro-East and Salem shared the points at Knights Field.

Maack, Jill Althardt, and Waller also had assists, while Sami Loethen had five saves in goal for the Knights.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Both Sofia Rossetto and Lilli Strehl had braces (two goals each), with both Erin and Rachel Kretzer and Emerson Isringhausen also scoring at McGivney took the three points at Central's pitch.

Erin Kretzer assisted twice for the Griffins, while both Rossetto and Rachel Kretzer also had assists. Both Karpenter Farmer and Peyton Ellis shared the clean sheet in goal.

McGivney is now 11-2-2, while the Cougars go to 3-9-0.

In another result from Wednesday, Freeburg defeated Marquette Catholic 1-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In the boys volleyball fixtures on Wednesday, Whitfield School of west St. Louis County swept their best-of-five set match over visiting Alton 25-18, 25-19, 25-19, and Father McGivney Catholic won at Collinsville 21-25, 25-20, 25-23.

More like this: