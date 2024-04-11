WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10 SPORTS ROUND-UP

SOFTBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 17, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 1: Calhoun scored three runs in the first, six in the second, and nine in the third to take a 15-run rule win over visiting Griggsville-Perry.

Audrey Gilman had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, while Layna Longnecker and Delani Klaas both came up with two hits and a RBI, and Grace Ballard had two hits. Longnecker struck out three inside the circle, while Anabel Eilerman fanned two.

Calhoun is now 12-0-1, while the Tornadoes fall to 0-3.

Three other games on the Wednesday slate - Father McGivney Catholic at Mulberry Grove, Triad at Civic Memorial, and Valmeyer at Bunker Hill - were postponed due to rain. No make-up dates have yet to be announced.

HIGHLAND 5, JERSEY 2: Jersey scored twice in the third, but Highland took the lead with three runs in the fourth, and added on two insurance runs in the seventh to take the Mississippi Valley Conference road win.

Both Abby and Alex Schultz had two hits each for the Bulldogs, while Bailey Mettler had a hit and three RBIs, and both Haley Ritz and Kaitlyn Wilson had a hit and RBI each. Wilson went all the way inside the circle, striking out six.

Ellie Davis led the Panthers with two hits and a RBI, while Maleah Derrick had a hit and RBI, and both Ashlyn Brown and Emily Collins had a hit apiece. Brown also went all the way inside the circle, fanning eight.

Highland is now 6-5, while Jersey goes to 4-5.

CARLINVILLE 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Carlinville scored once in the first, four in the fifth and three in the sixth to take the win over EAWR at Loveless Park.

Addie Ruyle had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Hannah Gibson had a solo homer among her two hits and two RBIs. and Kendal Maddox had two hits and a RBI. Hallie Gibson struck out three in the circle, while Maddox fanned one.

Jordan Ealey and Chloe Driver had two hits each for the Oilers, while Haley Pratt and Camey Adams had the other hits. Pratt went all the way inside the circle, striking out one.

Carlinville is now 12-2-1, with EAWR going to 5-8-1.

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Southwestern took the lead with a run in the second, but Marquette went ahead with two runs in the third, as the Explorers made them stand up in getting the win at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Scott Vickrey had a hit and drove in both of the Explorers' runs, while Karson Morrissey, Will Fahnestock, and Mikey Wilson also had hits. Drew Zacha struck out six while on the mound, while Keller Jacobs fanned three.

Adam Hale and Logan Keith collected the only two hits for the Piasa Birds, with Parker LeMarr driving in the only run. Marcus Payne struck out eight while on the mound.

Marquette is now 8-4, while Southwestern goes to 11-4.

ROXANA 16, DUPO 1: Roxana pushed across 12 runs in the opening inning, and went on to a 15-run rule win over Dupo at Roxana City Park.

Sean Maberry had three hits and four RBIs for the Shells, while both Trevor Gihring, Lucas Hartman, and Mason Crupm all had a hit and two RBIs each. Cooper Harris went all the way on the mound, striking out five.

Roxana is now 12-8, while the Tigers go to 2-6.

HIGHLAND 7, JERSEY 0: Highland scored three runs in the third and four more in the seventh in going on to the win over Jersey at Ken Schell Field.

Jake Ottensmeier had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while both Brayden Bircher and Zane Korte had two hits each. Chase Knebel went all the way on the mound, fanning eight.

Kaeden Hutchens had two hits for the Panthers, while Evan Cheek and Zach Weiner had the other hits, and both Luke Swanson and Weiner struck out two each on the mound.

Highland stays undefeated at 13-0-1, while Jersey is now 7-7.

HARDIN CALHOUN 12, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 1: After spotting Griggsville-Perry a 1-0 lead in the first, Calhoun then scored twice in the first, eight in the second, and one each in the third and fourth to take a 10-run rule win at home.

Blake Nolte had three hits to lead the Warriors, while Jack Webster had two hits and three RBIs, and Will Hurley also had a pair of hits. Jack Zipprich struck out seven while on the mound, and Max Toppmeyer fanned three.

Calhoun improves to 5-10. while the Tornadoes go to 1-7.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 14, CARLINVILLE 4: EAWR took an early lead, then scored nine runs in the fifth inning to clinch the 10-run rule win over Carlinville at Norris Dorsey Field.

Both Tim Melton, Cannan Cook, and Matt Bruce all had a hit and RBI for the Oilers, while Dillon Gerner had three RBIs, both Devon Barboza and Drake Champlin drove in two runs each, and both Camden Siebert and Austin Bock had a RBI apiece. Siebert also struck out five in throwing a complete game.

Noah Byots and Mason Wise had two hits each for the Cavaliers, while Camden Naugle had a hit and RBI, and both Bryce Widner and Konner Costello each had a RBI. Byots also struck out five while on the mound.

EAWR is now 5-8-1, while Carlinville slips to 2-9.

One other game on the schedule, Triad at Civic Memorial, was postponed due to rain. The game will be played Friday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 2, STAUNTON 0: Kinsley Mouser's brace (two goals, one in each half) were the only ones of the game as Roxana defeated Staunton at Normal Lewis Field.

Laynie Gehrs and Kylie Slayden had the assists for the Shells, while Gemma Pruitt had six saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Roxana is now 6-4-0, while the Bulldogs are 6-6-0

In another match played on Wednesday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Highland 2-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In a pair of boys volleyball matches played on Wednesday, Father McGivney Catholic, won over Alton 25-18, 25-18, and Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Marquette Catholic 25-10, 25-22.

