ALTON - The Webster Temple Church of God in Christ at 1100 Highland and Webster, Alton will be hosting its Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct 14, 2023, from 11 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The host Pastor is Eld Sancho Williams and First Lady Allyssia Williams. This is an annual event to invite the community to come out, have fun, enjoy activities and to learn more about what we do as a church in our community.

There will be a bounce house, vendors, free hotdogs and chips, music, games and a lot of fun and fellowship. The community is welcome.

If you have questions, please contact Rosie Brown at 618-580-2394