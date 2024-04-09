WEBSTER GROVES, MO. - George Lemcke, a high school senior at Webster Groves, Mo., showcased for Riverbender.com these solar eclipse images from Lenzburg, Illinois.

The photos are dramatic and he also displays his camera in one of the pictures.

Monday's solar eclipse captured millions throughout the country and thousands beyond St. Louis, Mo., to Cape Girardeau, Mo., and many of those vicinities. Illinois also had many watch events for individuals trying to capture the best eclipse view.

Congestion on highways was significant on Monday, especially close to the Festus, Mo., and Cape Girardeau, Mo., areas. State Patrol and Sheriff's offices in those vicinities were overwhelmed with calls with requests to get traffic to move.

Gas stations in Missouri even reported running out of fuel.

