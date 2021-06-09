EDWARDSVILLE – It will soon be impossible to tell what is real and what is fake. To help provide insight into an alarming media trend, the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business is the academic host for the International Telecommunications Society (ITS) webinar “Deepfakes: The Coming Infocalypse with Nina Schick” at 9 a.m. (CT) Tuesday, June 29.

Recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) mean that by scanning images of a person, a powerful learning system can create new video images, and place them in scenarios and situations which never actually happened. When combined with powerful voice AI, the results are utterly convincing. So-called “deep fakes” take the manipulation of people to new levels. This crisis of misinformation has been dubbed the “Infocalypse.”

In this presentation, Nina Schick will reveal shocking examples of deep fakery and explain the dangerous political consequences of the Infocalypse, both in terms of national security and what it means for public trust in politics. She will also examine what it means for individuals, and what we need to do to prepare and protect ourselves.

Schick is an author, advisor and speaker, specializing in how technology is transforming geopolitics and society. She helps organizations and businesses understand and navigate the exponential technological changes of our age.

Schick is an expert in synthetic media, cybersecurity and the geopolitics of technology. She has advised global leaders, private companies, government agencies and NGOs. She has been published in the MIT Tech Review, The Times, UnHerd and TIME.

Registration is required at eventbrite.ca/e/deepfakes-the- coming-infocalypse-with-nina- schick-registration- 155837898349. The event is free to SIUE faculty and staff.

SIUE co-sponsors with corporate host TELUS Communications.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 244 business schools in the U.S. for the 15th consecutive year. Undergraduate degrees are offered in accountancy and business administration, with specializations in computer management and information systems (CMIS), economics, entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, international business, management, and marketing. Graduate degrees include accountancy, business administration, CMIS and marketing research, with specializations in tax, project management and business analytics. More than 30,500 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business.

