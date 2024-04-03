WOOD RIVER - A member of the Wood River Police Department was recognized by Mayor Tom Stalcup earlier this week for his 25-year career with the department as he now transitions into a new role with Madison County.

Mayor Tom Stalcup presented a Certificate of Recognition to Arron Weber for serving with the Wood River Police Department for more than two decades.

“We appreciate you for your distinguished service, loyalty, and dedication, and we definitely want to thank you,” Stalcup said to Weber. Weber thanked him and the two shook hands as attendees applauded.

Stalcup then announced Weber has accepted a new position as Madison County’s next 9-1-1 Coordinator.

“This guy is leaving us for a better position with the county,” Stalcup said. “He’ll be a great 9-1-1 coordinator and we just wish him all the best.”

The Wood River Police Department announced in March that Weber had accepted the new job with Madison County after serving the department in many different capacities.

“Arron Weber has served the City of Wood River for the last 25 years with dedication and pride,” the department wrote. “Arron served as a 9-1-1 Telecommunicator, past PSAP Manager, Communications Training Officer and more recently the Records Supervisor.

“Arron, we wish you the best of luck in your new role and we know you will do great. You will be missed!”

Mayor Stalcup also planned to present a Certificate of Recognition to Captain Leonard Revelle for his retirement after 30 years with the Wood River Fire Department, but Revelle could not attend due to a family emergency. Stalcup said Revelle will be recognized at a future Wood River City Council meeting.

