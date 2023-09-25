SMITHTON - Max Weber and D.J. Dutton were third and fourth respectively in the field, while Drew Twyman of Triad came in fifth and teammate Andrew Pace was seventh as the Eagles and Knights finished second and third in the Freeburg Invitational cross country meet, held Saturday morning at Smithton Park in Smithton.

Benton won the team title with 43 points, with CM coming in second at 53 points, Triad was third with 93 points, Waterloo came in fourth at 180. in fifth place was Salem at 187 points, Roxana finished sixth with 230 points, the host Midgets were seventh with 246 points, Belleville Althoff Catholic came in eighth with 249 points, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran was ninth with 271 points and DuQuoin rounded out the top ten with 272 points.

Father McGivney Catholic finished 12th with 288 points, with Metro-East Lutheran coming in 14th at 389 points and East Alton-Wood River was 19th with 513 points. Valmeyer also had runners competing in the race, but not enough to have a team score.

Gavin Genisio of Benton was the individual winner with a time of 15:05.9, while teammate Gabriel McLean was second at 15:30.2, Weber placed third at 15:35.2, Dutton came in fourth at 15:47.7, Twyman was fifth at 15:48.0, in sixth place was Cole Buchanan of the Rangers, with a time of 15:55.2, Pace was seventh at 16:02.0, in eighth place was Elijah Gregory of the Silver Stallions at 16:25.2, Nolan Goebel of Breese Mater Dei Catholic was ninth at 16:34.0 and rounding out the top ten was Steeleville's Cayton Cratch at 16:37.6.

To go along with the times of Weber and Dutton, the Eagles saw Lucas Naugle come in at 16:43.8, Justice Eldridge ran a time of 6:44.2, Jacob Cranford was in at 16:54.9, Tullio Zampieri had a time of 17:20.4 and Landon Kearby was in at 17:33.8. Lucas Abbott led the way for Metro-East with a time of 18:13.9, with Wyatt Goeckner coming in at 18:56.4, Adam Brokemeier was home at 18:56.8, Jack Shank had a time of 19:29.8, Dean Hemmer's time was 19:35.5, Lucas Getta was home at 21:40.5 and Jayden Glasper had a time of 21:57.5.

Liam Boeving was the top runner for the Griffins at 17:50.0, while Levi Huber had a time of 18:01.2, Liam Schmidt was in at 18:32.2, Connor Schmidt's time was 18:47.7, Aiden Schmidt was in at 19:17.2, Colin Moore was home at 20:39.1 and Gus Range was in at 20:53.8. Wyatt Doyle was the Shells' leading runner at 16:41.2, with Hunter Ponce coming in at 17:40.0, Anthony Hardin's time was 18:35.2, Noah McVey was right behind at 18:36.4, Easton Johnson was in at 18:52.5, Erick Scroggins had a time of 18:57.4, Aaron Shields was in at 19:00.5, Noah Crump's time was 19.19.5 and Talon Blas was home at 19:20.5.

Along with Twyman and Pace's times, Triad saw Jacob Metcalf in at 17:16.7, Sam Kuckuck was home at 17:29.0, Gavin Wolverton came in at 17:41.0. Dalton Mersinger had a time of 18:03.7 and Gray Lipe came in at 18:07.2. The Pirates had only two runners, Hoerr Oscar, who was in at 18:20.8, and Jared Niebrugge, who had a time of 21:35.8. The Oilers' top runner was Isaiah Simpson-Kolmer, who was in at 18:24.6, while Evan Baker was in at 19:25.4, Kirk Lane came in at 20:10.7, Jamal Burgess, Jr. had a time of 20:20.2 and Jack Gould was in at 26:15.5.

