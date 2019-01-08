WOOD RIVER – Junior Madison Webb scored 18 points in her second game back from a hand injury suffered in preseason to help lead Father McGivney Catholic to a 37-28 win over East Alton-Wood River in a girls basketball game played Monday night at EAWR’s Memorial Gym.

Webb returned to the lineup Saturday in the Griffins’ win over Madison, and her presence has already made a huge impact,

“The biggest things that Madison brings are her experience and leadership,” said McGivney coach Jeff Oller. “She’s one of our captains, and is also a three-year starter. Madison definitely makes a difference; she improves our rebounding and defense, and also adds another dimension offensively.”

In addition to her 18 points, Webb also had eight rebounds and four steals, while Anna McKee had eight points, five assists and three steals on the night. Macy Hoppes also contributed three points and three steals for the Griffins.

The Griffins had lost to the Oilers in the final of the Dupo Cat Classic tournament 36-27 back on Nov. 17, but won the rematch with good defense and by cutting down on turnovers.

“We played pretty good defense,” Oller said. “In the final at Dupo, we turned the ball over like crazy, but we cut down on them tonight. Offensively, we moved the ball well, and defensively, we didn’t give away anything easy down low, and forced them to shoot threes.”

The Oilers were hitting them well in the first half, as the score was tied 19-19, with EAWR hitting six threes. But Webb helped spark a 13-2 run at the start of the second half to break the game open.

Jayden Ulrich led the Oilers with 10 points, and Oller praised EAWR for their efforts.

“They’re having a pretty solid year,” Oller said of EAWR. “They play tough and they run good defenses.”

The Griffins improve to 12-8 on the season, and Oller was very happy with the effort.

“I’m very happy with the girls,” Oller said. “They played well tonight.”

The Griffins next play at Valmeyer on Thursday night, then come back on Friday with a game at Metro-East Lutheran. The Oilers, now 9-6, are at Carlinville tonight, then host Springfield Lutheran on Thursday night. Tip-off times for all games is 7:30 p.m.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

