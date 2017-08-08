ST. LOUIS - The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2017 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.

Brian Crowe, of Edwardsville, is enrolled in the university's Olin Business School. To qualify for the Dean's List in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

John Webb, of Glen Carbon, recently graduated from the university's College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

