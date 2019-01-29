Weather-related closings for Wednesday, Jan. 30
The list of weather-related closings for Wednesday, Jan. 30, is as follows:
Alton Schools
Alton Catholic Children's Home
Bethalto District 8 Schools
Calhoun Schools
Collinsville District 10 Schools
East St. Louis District 189 Schools
East Alton District 13 Schools
Edwardsville School District 7 Schools
Granite City School District
Greenfield CUSD 10 Schools
Jersey Schools
Lewis and Clark Community College
Roxana Community Unit District 1 Schools
SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School
SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start
SIUE ESTL Charter HS
Wood River Hartford District Schools
Alton Township Office Closed
Due to extreme cold Alton Township General Assistance and Assessors Office will be closed Wednesday, January 30th.
If you have a school closing or any other weather cancellation e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com or text him at 618-623-5930.
