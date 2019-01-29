The list of weather-related closings for Wednesday, Jan. 30, is as follows:

Alton Schools

Alton Catholic Children's Home

Bethalto District 8 Schools

Calhoun Schools

Collinsville District 10 Schools

East St. Louis District 189 Schools

East Alton District 13 Schools

Edwardsville School District 7 Schools

Granite City School District

Greenfield CUSD 10 Schools

Jersey Schools

Lewis and Clark Community College

Roxana Community Unit District 1 Schools

SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School

SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start

SIUE ESTL Charter HS

Wood River Hartford District Schools

Alton Township Office Closed

Due to extreme cold Alton Township General Assistance and Assessors Office will be closed Wednesday, January 30th.

If you have a school closing or any other weather cancellation e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com or text him at 618-623-5930.

