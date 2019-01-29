Weather-related closings for Wednesday, Jan. 30 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The list of weather-related closings for Wednesday, Jan. 30, is as follows: Alton Schools Alton Catholic Children's Home Bethalto District 8 Schools Calhoun Schools Collinsville District 10 Schools East St. Louis District 189 Schools East Alton District 13 Schools Edwardsville School District 7 Schools Granite City School District Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Greenfield CUSD 10 Schools Jersey Schools Lewis and Clark Community College Roxana Community Unit District 1 Schools SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start SIUE ESTL Charter HS Wood River Hartford District Schools Alton Township Office Closed Due to extreme cold Alton Township General Assistance and Assessors Office will be closed Wednesday, January 30th. If you have a school closing or any other weather cancellation e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com or text him at 618-623-5930. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip