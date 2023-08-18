Weather Station For Gathering Atmospheric Data Deployed On Field Station Roof
EAST ALTON – Visitors to the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station will notice a new addition atop its iconic green roof.
A weather station, specifically called a Mesonet station, from the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Saint Louis University, was recently installed by NGRRECsm Post-Doctoral Research Associate Teresa Baraza, PhD, and Doctoral Student Ryan Kelly.
"We are excited to be able to bring this collaboration to fruition,” Baraza said. “The NGRREC field station is a great location for a Mesonet station that can yield useful and reliable weather data, so this is a great opportunity for both institutions".
The goal of this weather station is to continuously collect real-time data on temperature, pressure, moisture, rain fall, solar radiation and wind speed. The station will record each of these metrics every minute, giving researchers a more complete picture of weather fluctuations in the area.
These data will contribute to an ongoing weather observation project, which consists of a larger network of Mesonet stations placed across the greater St. Louis area.
For more information about the station and data access, please reach out to Baraza at tbarazapiazuelo@lc.edu.
