ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - The weather see-saw will continue through the forecast the National Weather Service in St. Louis has today to Sunday.

The area weather the past few days has been frigid for those working outside with temperatures staying under freezing in the 20s. Tonight, the NWS predicts a low of 29 degrees, then Thursday it is predicted to be cloudy with a high of 47. There is a 30-percent chance of rain Thursday night, then Friday should be cloudy with a high near 51. Showers are likely Friday night and a possible thunderstorm after midnight. Chance of precipitation Friday night is 90 percent.

Saturday, showers are possible before noon, then it is forecasted to be partly sunny with a high near 66. Sunday is predicted to be sunny with a high of 50.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

