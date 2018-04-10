GRAFTON - Winter weather in April has prompted the Grafton Chamber to reschedule its first-ever golf tournament, Mississippi Masters, from April 6 to Friday, April 13 at Lockhaven Golf Club.

“Unfortunately the weather hasn’t cooperated,” said Grafton Chamber President Jamie Clayton. “With the forecasted winter weather mix on Friday we decided it was best to move the tournament to the following Friday. We think Friday, April 13 will be good luck for us.”

Only a few foursome openings remain for the tournament which will be held on the rolling hills of Lockhaven’s 18-hole professionally designed golf course. Team entry fees are $300 per foursome which includes lunch and drinks. To register go to: www.graftonilchamber.com. The tournament will feature a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Two divisions or flights of golfers will vie for top prize money of $600 each in the tournament. The golf tournament will be held rain or shine.

