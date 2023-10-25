ALTON - Halloween is almost here and with it comes an abundance of trick-or-treating, parades and fun outside. This Halloween is going to be much cooler than normal around the region.

Ben Herzog, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said temps on Halloween night and the night before will likely be in the lower to mid-30s. The projection by the NWS is a high of 45 and a low of around 29 on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, and a high of 46 and low of around 27 degrees on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, Halloween night.

“Temperatures are going to drop well before next week,” Herzog said. “We have a cold front that will come through on Friday. We will have pretty warm temperatures during the day on Friday, but by Friday night, temps in the St. Louis area are going to fall into the mid and upper 40s.”

Herzog predicted on Halloween night temps would be around the mid-30s, but he said people would be fine if they dressed in layers for the night's fun activities.

The normal high temperature in the St. Louis area on Oct. 31 is 63 degrees as a high and this year he projects it to be around 46 degrees, which is 15 degrees cooler than normal. The lows that night will likely hit the mid to low 20s, so Herzog recommended people bundle up for trick-or-treating and parades and layer their clothing.

“This will kind of shock to people because it has been so warm lately,” Herzog said.

