Tigers-Redbirds Class 4A Regional Final Start Time Moved Back To 7:30 P.M. Due To Weather

By COLIN FEENEY

COLLINSVILLE - Friday night's IHSA Class 4A girls basketball regional final between Alton and Edwardsville will still be played tonight at Vergil Fletcher Gym in Collinsville, but because of the snowy weather that has hit in St. Louis, the start time has been pushed back from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Alton athletic director Chris Kunsnerick announced in an E-mail this afternoon about the time change.

The Redbirds-Tigers winner will advance to the Normal Community West Sectional and will play defending state champion O'Fallon, who won their own regional Thursday night over Quincy 55-40, in the semifinals Tuesday night at Belleville West High School. The top-pff for that game is set for 7 p.m.

The winner of the game at West will play the winner of the other semifinal between the Iron, who won the Pekin regional 67-30 over the host Dragons Thursday night, and the winner of the Moline regional, either East Moline United or Rock Island, in the final at Normal Community West Feb. 22 in a 7 p.m. tip.

The Normal Community West winner meets the Oswego sectional winner in the super-sectional game at Shirk Center at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. The state finals take place Feb. 29-Mar. 2 at CEFCU Arena at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal.

