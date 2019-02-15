Weather cancellations: Marquette Catholic game against Waterloo is off; East St. Louis, Troy post early dismissals Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Marquette Catholic vs. Gibualt Catholic varsity and JV games have been cancelled for Friday night due to weather. There was no word on whether or not the game would be rescheduled. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! East St. Louis School District 189 is dismissing school early Friday afternoon because of the weather. Troy R 3 Schools are also on early dismissal Friday. If you have a weather cancellation or schedule change, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip