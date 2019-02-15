Weather cancellations: Marquette Catholic game against Waterloo is off; East St. Louis, Troy post early dismissals
The Marquette Catholic vs. Gibualt Catholic varsity and JV games have been cancelled for Friday night due to weather. There was no word on whether or not the game would be rescheduled.
East St. Louis School District 189 is dismissing school early Friday afternoon because of the weather.
Troy R 3 Schools are also on early dismissal Friday.
If you have a weather cancellation or schedule change, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com.