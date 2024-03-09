EDWARDSVILLE - Four individuals face weapon-related felonies in separate cases filed across Madison County in recent weeks, according to county court documents.

Brandon T. Spell, 29, of Cottage Hills, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons. Spell allegedly knowingly carried a Hi-Point C9 firearm in his vehicle that was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible on Feb. 20, 2024. Spell also had no valid Firearm Owners’ Identification (FOID) card at the time of the offense.

Spell was charged with a Class 4 felony in the case presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He has since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Lucas W. Lanoux, 33, of East Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver. Lanoux allegedly possessed a Savage Arms .20 gauge shotgun after being convicted of a felony, breaking and entering, in Athens County, Ohio. He was also found to have over 30 grams of cannabis in his possession “with the intent to deliver.”

The East Alton Police Department presented Lanoux’s case, in which he faces two Class 3 felonies. Court documents indicate he was released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Jeremiah J. Ward, 19, of St. Louis, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and unlawful possession of a fraudulent driver’s license or permit. On Feb. 25, 2024, Ward allegedly carried a “Colt Carbine 5.56 rifle” which was uncased and, while unloaded, the ammunition was “immediately accessible at the time of the offense.”

Ward also did not have a valid Concealed Carry license or FOID card - he did, however, have a fraudulent driver’s license from the state of Texas under the name “Thomas Davis.”

Ward’s case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he faces two Class 2 felonies. According to court documents, he has since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Kevin C. Lee Sr., 57, of Granite City, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, driving on a suspended license, and disobeying a traffic control device. Lee allegedly possessed a Canik TP9 9mm firearm in his vehicle which was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible at the time of the offense. He was additionally charged after failing to stop at a stop sign on Maryville Road in Granite City and driving on a license that had been suspended.

The Granite City Police Department presented Lee’s case, and he faces a Class 4 felony and Class A misdemeanor. Court documents indicate he was released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

