GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey will host their 18th annual completely free Snowflake Festival for community members to get into the holiday spirit.

From 6–8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, families can enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, crafts, s’mores, Santa and more at Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park in Godfrey. The event is free and open to the public. The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department will also be collecting donations for Toys for Tots.

“It’s just a good time to kind of spread the holiday cheer and get the residents and the surrounding areas involved in our community around Glazebrook,” explained Jordan Gintz, Godfrey’s Recreation Supervisor. “We have Santa come out, we have horse-drawn carriage rides, hot chocolate and cookies, s’mores that you can roast on a fire, all kinds of stuff for the kids to do. We have the Optimist Club come out, and they do a craft with the kids, help them make reindeer food.”

Gintz said this event is “free-flowing” and a good way to close out the year. The Snowflake Festival is a well-loved tradition in Godfrey, especially because it is completely free to attendees. Gintz noted that the Parks and Recreation department is proud to sponsor the event and give families a night to enjoy free holiday fun.

“I think it’s just nice that we are able to offer the event free of charge, allowing the kids to come out, visit Santa, get pictures with him, because a lot of times some kids don’t get to do that,” she said. “So this gives them the opportunity to come out and everybody to just kind of relax and have a good time without having to worry about spending tons of money or anything like that.”

For more information, visit the official Godfrey Parks and Recreation department webpage or Facebook page. The Parks and Recreation department will also host a Breakfast With Santa event on Dec. 9, 2023. Click here for more information.

“To get everything ready, we just have to contact Santa,” Gintz added.

