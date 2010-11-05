The festivities of the holiday season are upon us. A special way to celebrate the spirit of the season is to consider adopting a child or a family for the holidays through the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

According to Michelle Lovegrove, coordinator of this holiday program, "Over 70 high priority families and more than 100 children are on a waiting list to be adopted with the hopes that all of them will have their Christmas wishes granted. You can help them by purchasing items from a list that we will provide to you. All items on the "wish list" are priced at $20 or less. Just drop the wrapped gifts at our office no later than Dec. 15th, so they can be delivered to families in time for Christmas or call us to arrange a pick-up."

If you or your company would like more information about adopting a child or a family for Christmas, please call Michelle today at 618-398-3162.

