ALTON - The Alton Police Department executed two simultaneous search warrants 9 a.m. Thursday.

Those warrants were executed in the 3600 block of Thomas and the 3000 block of Watalee with the assistance of ILEAS. Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the matter was part of an ongoing investigation, and therefore could not comment to the nature of the searches, any charges and if anyone was taken into custody as a result of these search warrants.

Hejna said the investigations were direct results of tips from the community.

"We hear you and are working hard for you," she said.