GRAFTON – It may be summer in Southern Illinois, but Raging Rivers Waterpark is bringing a hint of the holidays to the park this month.

The park’s Christmas in July event on Sunday, July 25, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM features appearances by Santa and the legendary Mississippi Monster in addition to all of the splashes and thrills of the water park. Guests can help support Toys for Tots by donating an unwrapped present and receive discount admission. Offer is available at the park only.

“Christmas is about five months away, but we can’t wait that long to celebrate,” said General Manager Ken Handler. “Christmas in July is a fun event for families to cool off in the summer heat and enjoy a little bit of the holiday season as well.”

Raging Rivers Waterpark is supporting Toys for Tots during this special event to get a start on toy donations for Christmas time. Guests can donate an unwrapped present, valued at $20 or more, to get buy one get one on park admission. For more information on Christmas in July, as well as discount admission, guests can visit RagingRivers.com/ChristmasinJuly.

Raging Rivers Waterpark will be open every day for the summer, now through August 22, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM followed by weekends through September 6. Raging Rivers Waterpark provides unlimited splashes for families all season long for one low price. Guests can purchase their 2021 season pass starting at just $64.99 plus tax per person for unlimited visits all season, in-park discounts, and other perks. Guests can also save on daily admission by purchasing in advance, online at RagingRivers.com.

About Raging River Waterpark

Raging River Waterpark is the only waterpark of its size in southern Illinois, just a few miles from the heart of St. Louis, Missouri. Located at 100 Palisades Parkway in Grafton, Illinois, this family destination features six water attractions, including an aqua play area, speed slides, a lazy river, and a million-gallon wave pool. For more information about Raging Rivers Waterpark, guests can visit RagingRivers.com or call 618-786-2345.

