Waterloo tops Jersey in girls soccer match at Jersey
April 24, 2018 9:49 AM
Listen to the story
JERSEYVILLE - Waterloo captured a girls soccer match 7-0 Monday night over Jersey at Jersey.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Katelyn Krueger had 26 keeper saves in the matchup. Jersey also executed 20 goal kicks.
Article continues after sponsor message
Waterloo scored three times in the first half and four times in the second half.
The Panthers host East Alton-Wood River in a match on Wednesday.Jersey faces Civic Memorial on May 3 at Bethalto.