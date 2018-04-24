Listen to the story

JERSEYVILLE - Waterloo captured a girls soccer match 7-0 Monday night over Jersey at Jersey.

Katelyn Krueger had 26 keeper saves in the matchup. Jersey also executed 20 goal kicks.

Waterloo scored three times in the first half and four times in the second half.

The Panthers host East Alton-Wood River in a match on Wednesday.Jersey faces Civic Memorial on May 3 at Bethalto.