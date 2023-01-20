WATERLOO - The jackpot for the Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing has reached $1,397,265 the highest amount the drawing has ever reached since it began in 2017. 20% of the funds raised will benefit the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Waterloo.

The most recent drawing was held Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Outsider pub in Waterloo, when Card #9, the Four of Diamonds, was pulled. Drawings will take place each Tuesday night at 7 p.m. until somebody pulls the jackpot-winning card, the Queen of Hearts.

Fifteen cards in total remain and the drawing is expected to reach its $2 million limit in the next week or two. Once the limit is reached, ticket sales will stop, according to the event’s official Facebook page.

“When this happens, we will draw until a winner is found,” they wrote in a post. “You won’t want to miss it!”

Smaller winnings are also paid out to those who pull certain card suits, including $1,000 for Jokers and $500 for Deuces. More information about all designated winning amounts is available here.

The Waterloo Queen of Hearts organizers announced that they would stop accepting new registrations after Dec. 6, 2022, so anyone who wasn’t registered by that date is no longer eligible to buy tickets. Those that registered in time are able to buy tickets every week for $1 each at Outsider, but their registration number must be written on the back of each ticket to play and win.

The next drawing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at Outsider, located at 104 S. Market St. in Waterloo.

