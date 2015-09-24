WOOD RIVER - All six Mississippi Valley Conference competitors came out to Wood River this Thursday morning to play 18 holes at the Belk Park Golf Course for their annual MVC Golf Championship.

Athletes from Civic Memorial, Jersey Community, Highland, Triad, Waterloo and Mascoutah High Schools headed out to their starting holes around 9 a.m. on the beautiful morning to settle the score within the MVC.

A par 72 course game, 25 athletes headed out onto the beautiful 234-acre golf course in Wood River to determine who would become victor of the championship.

Waterloo High School took the first place spot for their team score of 318. Mascoutah High School came in second with only one par shy at 319. Civic Memorial came in third place with 339.

While his team landed second, Mascoutah senior Matt Hatley earned the first place medal for his par 70 game. His teammate and junior Alex Gorman maintained the second lowest score with par 76.





MVC Golf Championship Results:

TOTAL TEAM SCORES:

Waterloo High School - 318

Mascoutah High School - 319

Civic Memorial High School - 339

Triad High School - 324

Highland High School - 356

Jersey Community High School - 374

INDIVIDUAL MVC TOP 12:

Matt Hatley, Mascoutah - 70

Alex Gorman, Mascoutah - 76

Brode Portell, Highland - 77

Ryan Stites, Waterloo - 78

Colin Whelan, Waterloo - 78

Avery Wheat, Waterloo - 79

Chris Lambert, Triad - 80

Danny Ratulowski, Triad - 82

Tristen Frank, Civic Memorial - 83

Matt Gaubatz, Waterloo - 83

Alex Hilliard, Civic Memorial - 84

Matt Todd, Waterloo - 84

