EDWARDSVILLE - Water Works and Sunset Hills swim teams continue to fine tune in preparation for the July 23 conference final at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City.

Water Works recorded 191 points Monday night at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association Annual Relays for fourth place, followed by Sunset Hills with 104 points. Summers Port won the meet with 264 points, ahead of Splash City with 216 points, the Paddlers were third with 214 points. Water Works has a bye Thursday, then returns to action July 6 at Paddlers, then hosts Sunset Hills July 11.

Summers Port was ahead of Water Works in the girls competition 137-114. The Paddlers placed third with 108 points. Splash City had 106 points and Sunset Hills had 48 points in the girls portion of the meet.

Summers Port won the boys meet with 127 points, followed by Splash City (110 points), trailed by Paddlers (106), Water Works (77) and Sunset Hills (56).

Article continues after sponsor message

Water Works relay victories were as follows:

The 11-12 boys 150 backstroke, 13-14 girls 150 backstroke, 15-18 girls 150 backstroke, 9-10 girls 150 butterfly, 13-14 girls 150 butterfly, the girls crescendo relay, 9-10 girls 200 medley, 13-14 boys 200 medley, 11-12 boys 150 freestyle, 13-14 boys 150 freestyle, 8-and-under girls 75 breaststroke, 9-10 girls 150 breaststroke, 11-12 girls 150 breaststroke.

“I would say that the meet tonight went very well,” Water Works head coach Elizabeth McPherson said. “While we did have more DQs than usual, we learned a lot from the races. By having so many people swim events and strokes they never do, I got to see how they performed under the pressure of a race. I always thought of the relay meet as more laid back and just a way to unwind before SWISA.”

Sunset Hills placed second in the girls 15-18 150 butterfly relay and the 150 backstroke relay.

More like this: