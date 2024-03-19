ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The water main break along Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County on Saturday, March 16, 2024, caused some traffic disruptions but was eventually repaired.

Drivers heading westbound on 270 encountered backups around the Bellefontaine Road exit.

Water has gushed onto parts of the highway. One viewer shared a photo of the impacts from a distance as they passed through the area.

Crews eventually had the water main break under control.

Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes if possible while the situation was addressed on Saturday.