EDWARDSVILLE - Several individuals from across Madison County have been charged with non-retail theft of various items, including a water heater, an electric bicycle, money, and more.

Brandon J. Chandler, 42, of Madison, was charged with residential burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property. On March 12, 2024, Chandler allegedly entered someone’s residence in Madison and stole a water heater, metal piping, a bicycle, and clothing, having a total value over $500. He was additionally charged with causing over $500 worth of damage to the “metal piping connecting a water heater.”

Chandler faces a Class 1 felony for burglary, a Class 3 felony for theft, and a Class 4 felony for criminal property damage. His case was presented by the Madison Police Department, and he was reportedly remanded to jail to be held until his initial court appearance.

Ronald L. Stice, 58, of Troy, was charged with stealing over $500 from an individual from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2024. He faces a Class 3 felony in the case from the Troy Police Department and he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Article continues after sponsor message

Matthew A. Piper, 23, of Granite City, was charged with one count of theft on May 23, 2023, when he allegedly stole a Go Trax electric bicycle worth over $500 from an individual. The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Piper, who was charged with a Class 3 felony and released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Mariah S. Brown, 33, of Alton, was charged with one count of theft on March 29, 2024 after allegedly stealing “by deception” over $500 from an individual. She faces a Class 3 felony in the case from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and was released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Richard J. Sullivan, 41, of Granite City, was charged with theft after allegedly stealing an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency from Elgato Tavern in Granite City on March 30, 2024. Court documents state he had previously been convicted of theft in Madison County in 2003.

Sullivan’s latest case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. He was charged with a Class 4 felony before being released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: