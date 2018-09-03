GRANITE CITY – Granite City’s Andrew O’Keefe started his senior cross-country year off in style Saturday morning when he successfully defended his boys individual title in the 45th Granite City Cross-Country Invitational meet.

O’Keefe held off Edwardsville’s Roland Prenzler for the title, covering the three-mile Wilson Park course in 15:10.58 to Prenzler’s 15:16.45 to take his second straight crown. “It was a fun meet,” O’Keefe said. “It’s a big part of Granite City cross-country and Granite City; I’m super-blessed to come out here again healthy and run the Invitational for my fourth year.

“I had a good time and a good run and I’m happy with it and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

As far as goals for this season go, O’Keefe wants to achieve all-state status at the state meet (the top runners at the IHSA state meet are named to the all-state team). “I want to place as high as I can at state,” O’Keefe said, “and just keep on getting faster and improving as a runner.”

Saturday’s conditions were humid for the race, but knowing the course at Wilson Park did help O’Keefe. “I run this course forward and backward all the time,” O’Keefe said. “I’m really comfortable with the course; conditions were a little tougher and it was a pretty hot day, but I’m happy with it.

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the year.”

