GRANITE CITY - Senior forward Mario Brown is one of nine seniors on the boys' basketball team at Granite City High School this season and has made many outstanding contributions to the Warriors early in the new season.

After five games, Brown was averaging 12 points and 5.7 rebounds per game so far, to go alone two assists and eight steals. Last year, as a junior, Brown led the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 14.4 points and 10 rebounds per game. He also had 46 assists, 43 steals, and five blocked shots in helping the Warriors to a 16-15 record.

Brown is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Granite especially dominated the game in the second half in the win over the Knights, and in his postgame interview, Brown felt excellent about how things went during the game.

"I'm feeling good," Brown said. "We started slow in this season, but we plan to keep playing hard and pick it up, to work together and be a team. I'm looking forward to the season. The goal is to compete and just play hard. Try to get some wins out of tough games against tough teams."

Preseason practices went well for the Warriors, along with summer workouts.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Preseason practice, we were going hard, we were working hard," Brown said. "The goal was just to get better and get ready for the season."

The next tournament the Warriors will play in will be the 39th annual Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic, set for Dec. 27-29 at Vergil Fletcher Gym, and it's become one of the best holiday tournaments in the state. Brown is equally looking ahead to playing in what's become known as The Classic.

"Yes, sir, I'm looking forward to it," Brown said.

Brown also sees his role on the team as one of a leadership position, getting his teammates to play hard and better and score when called upon. And as one of the nine seniors on the team, he's feeling very optimistic about good things that could happen to the Warriors during the season.

"My role is to be a leader," Brown said. "Just to work hard, play defense, and then, score if I need to, score when the team needs to."

Again, congrats to Mario Brown for his Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of Month recognition for Granite City High School.

More like this: