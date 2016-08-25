HARDIN - Wesley Klocke has pretty much voyaged the entire state of Illinois this past summer all in the name of hard work.

“It’s all been about working hard and lifting weights,” Klocke said.

The Calhoun senior spent a good portion of the off-season going to various football camps across Illinois, which included Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, and Western Illinois as well as a football combine.

When he wasn’t playing football, Klocke was along with the Warriors basketball team during June and July. He even found some time to play competitive softball with his friends.

With all of that training he didn’t grow in height, but did gain muscle and weight.

“I gained about, 10, 11 or 12 pounds and weigh 193,” Klocke said.

The imposing and experienced six-foot, four-inch running back and linebacker is primed to lead the Warriors against the Triopia Trojans tomorrow night. Klocke rushed for 648 yards and scored seven touchdowns, while catching eight passes for 179 yards, and two touchdowns. He was 40 yards shy of 1,000 total yards. On defense he led the team with 95 total tackles.

He’s part of a senior class that has 16 players on the roster and is very familiar with each other on the field.

“We’ve been working hard,” Klocke said. Some of us have been playing together since eighth grade and most of us have all been playing since our freshman year. It means everything and I’ve been waiting for this my whole life.”

Calhoun had potential to have a decent run last season, but got into a mid-season rut and at one point was 2-4.

“We just didn’t have everything come together the whole season,” Klocke said.

However, the Warriors got into the playoffs by winning their last three games, including a magnifying week nine victory over state ranked Brown County.

“If we play like that every game, we’ll be pretty successful,” Klocke said.

With the depth, experience, talent, and last year to learn from, Klocke has plenty of confidence that his Warriors are ready to take a giant step forward.

“The sky’s the limit. We plan on going farther this year.”

