ALTON - Granite City freshman Landon Harris continued his breakout season with a win in the Alton Invitational cross country meet, while the Redbirds won the team title Wednesday afternoon at the course at Alton High School.

Alton won the team title with 46 points, with Oakville, of south St. Louis County, came in second with 57 points, Collinsville came in third with 66 points, Jersey came in fourth with 84 points, the Warriors were fifth at 92 points and Cahokia was sixth with 169 points. Maryville Christian and Marquette Catholic also had runners who competed in the race, but not enough to record a team score.

Harris won the race with a time of 16:18.22, with Alton's Noah Gallivan was second at 16:43.83, Andrew Gonski of the Kahoks was third at 16:52.04, in fourth place was the Panthers' Logan Wade at 17:37.23, fifth place went to Maryville's Noah Jacob at 17:48.61, Charlie McAfoos of the Redbirds was sixth at 17:53.51, seventh place went to Collinsville's Chase Cummins at 18:06.57, Lucas Wiegman of Oakville came in eighth at 18:25.81, Alton's Hank McClaine was ninth at 18:26.64 and Alexander Sokolik of the Tigers rounded out the top ten with a time of 18:26.65.

To go along with the top three runners, Alton saw Jaxson Duke come in at 19:10.86, Brayden Murray came home at 19:34.01, Devon Yowell had a time of 19:49.55 and Isiah Ouichani came home at 21:06.27. In addition to Gonski and Cummins, the Kahoks saw Brian Castro come home at 18:35.09, Will Slaznik had a time of 19:55.60, Cooper James was in at 19:57.59, Ben Simpkins' time was 20:27.49 and Anton Beljanski was in at 20:28.51.

In addition to Wade, Kris Turnbaugh had a time of 19:41.17 for Jersey, while Matt Bishop was in at 19:42.11, Jack Deist had a time of 19:48.81, Kaden Strohbeck was in at 20:22.02 and Lincoln Diamond's time was 22:39.18. To go along with Harris' winning time, Granite had Joel Faraone come in at 19:06.31, while Desmond Hart came in at 19:06.90, Trenton Clutts had a time of 21:02.14, Eli Hammons was in at 23:24.57 and Issac Beatty had a time of 23:46.03.

Braden Nash led the Explorers with a clocking of 20:40.72, while Owen Page came in at 20:49.36 and Roger Zawodniak had a time of 24:49.35. Jacob was the only runner to represent the Lions.

