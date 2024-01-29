CARROLLTON - It is apparent that Calhoun-Brussels fans love their Warriors as much as Carrollton fans love their Hawks. Calhoun had a large fan turnout on Saturday night for the Lady Hawk Invite Championship game.

The Warriors fans are loyal through thick and thin, good seasons and bad seasons, and always supportive in every sports endeavor.

Claire Hagen sank a shot at the buzzer that will now go down in Calhoun folklore as the Warriors won the championship game Saturday night 46-45 over the Hawks.

Calhoun Head Coach Mark Hillen said he has only seen the buzzer-beater shot Claire made on ESPN’s Sports Center, but never at the bench as a coach.

He said the Lady Hawk Invite Tournament is like the West Central Tournament for the boys and carries deep meaning for all the participants, many of whom know each other because the distances are so close between some of the schools.

The Calhoun fans were extraordinarily jubilant after Hagen hit her shot that will now go into the history books.

Another positive aspect of the championship game is the Calhoun fans were understanding and supportive of the Hawks players and fans after the loss. Many in Carrollton and across the river in Calhoun County are close friends.

Coach Hillen said he was just happy Claire hustled to the loose ball and tossed up “a prayer” to push his Warriors past the Hawks. The other beauty about the shot is it was nothing but net, the coach said.

“Our girls never quit and I think they are ready for moments like this,” Hillen added. “My message to the girls in the locker room after the game was enjoy this - you have earned it.”

But now, Hillen is thinking about what he has left on the regular season calendar and a matchup again with the Lady Hawks at Carrollton on Feb. 5, 2024.

“We still have a lot of unfinished business,” Coach Hillen said.

