EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., Aug. 15, 2011 . . . The Investor Group at TheBANK today announced that Amy Warren has been promoted to Trust Officer.

Warren, an employee of TheBANK of Edwardsville for nearly 16 years, has served in various capacities within The Investor Group most recently as an Account Manager. In her new role as Trust Officer she will specialize in personal trust administration and asset management.

According to Joann Barton, Senior Vice President with The Investor Group at TheBANK, “Amy is an outstanding professional and a great asset to any team. She is committed to understanding her customer’s needs and to making sure we are meeting their needs. I congratulate her on advancing her career at TheBANK and within The Investor Group.”

Warren lives in Glen Carbon with her husband and two children.

A division of TheBANK of Edwardsville, The Investor Group offers a full range of financial services including investment management, trust administration, IRA rollovers and transfers, retirement plans, executor for estates, guardianships and custody of assets. For more information about The Investor Group or TheBANK of Edwardsville, please visit www.4thebank.com.

