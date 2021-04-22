ST. LOUIS - On Thursday, April 22, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Melah Maipandi, 22 years of age, of the 10300 block of Bilston Court in St. Louis, Missouri 63146, for one count of Burglary in the Second Degree and one count of Stealing a Motor Vehicle. Maipandi is being held on a $25,000 bond. A mugshot of Maipandi is attached. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Officers responded to the 2900 block of Ashby Road in reference to a burglary in progress. The Victim stated that he observed a Black male suspect on his Ring doorbell camera, shortly thereafter the Black male suspect entered the Victim’s vehicle and drove away in the Victim’s Vehicle. The Victim stated that the car keys to the vehicle had been inside of the Victim’s residence. Officers were able to identify the Defendant as the Black male suspect from the camera footage. Officers later located the Defendant in the Victim’s stolen vehicle with the car keys. The Defendant admitted to stealing the Victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle has been returned to its rightful owner.

