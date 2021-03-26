NORTH COUNTY PRECINCT, MO. - On Thursday, March 25, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Avantay Williams, 18 years of age, of the 10000 block of Duke Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for one count of Assault in the First Degree and one count of Assault in the First Degree or Attempt. Williams is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10% bond. A mugshot of Williams is attached. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: A ten year old child, JH, was walking with her adult cousin, and her cousin’s friend, Victim Ford. They went to a convenience store. Victim Ford saw a male acquaintance. They walked into the store. The acquaintance left the scene in a silver sedan. The group of three shops and walked in the direction of their house. The man previously seen at the Conoco was on foot and fired shots at the group striking the child in the buttocks. Victim Ford identified the Defendant as the person he was at the Conoco and as the person with whom he had an on-going feud. The Detective’s team executed a search warrant at the Defendant’s house, arrested the Defendant, and recovered a firearm. After being properly Mirandized, the Defendant confessed, stating he saw Victim Ford at the gas station, Defendant got into the silver sedan, the driver parked and let him out on Earl. The Defendant admitted that he waited to confront Victim Ford and that upon seeing him, he shot four times and Ford returned fire. The ten year-old child, JH, was struck by a bullet in the buttocks and treated at Children’s Hospital.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Person’s are leading the investigation.

