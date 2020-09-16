MACOMB/MOLINE – A warrant has been issued for WIU freshman Kavion Poplous, 18, who allegedly shot his roommate Tuesday evening in their Thompson Hall room. Charges include Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

A search for Poplous, who fled the scene following the shooting, is underway. Individuals with information should call 9-1-1 immediately or contact Macomb Area Crimestoppers (800) 222-TIPS or (309) 836-2222.

The victim was transported to McDonough District Hospital in Macomb and then transferred to another hospital. He is currently out of surgery; however, his condition is not known at this time.

"Our thoughts are with our student who remains hospitalized, and we pray for a speedy recovery," said WIU Interim President Martin Abraham.

WIU Macomb and Quad Cities campuses are closed Wednesday, Sept. 16, and all classes are canceled. All buildings, including residence halls, will remain locked until further notice.

Counseling and support services are available to students, faculty and staff. Individuals may contact (309) 298-2453. In addition, counselors will be working with students in the halls.