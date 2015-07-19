http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/15-7-1-Kurt-Warner-1-on-1.mp3

By now most are familiar with the story of how Kurt Warner went from bagging groceries to eventually overcame the odds and help lead the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl XXXIV victory in 200o. But the former quarterback promises to share even more of his journey following tonight’s St. Louis Cardinals game as Warner is the featured speaker for Christian Family Day at the Ballpark.

“The thing I want to share more than anything is kind of where I started and where I ended,” explained Warner. “I think a lot people in St. Louis that know the story or know the fate, kind of only know it from the time I was in St. Louis until now. But there was a real journey before that where, I always say that there was a period where I was in the church but not of it. And then there was a time I was in the world, but not of that. I think that’s really what I want to share with people, kind of that journey that t doesn’t really matter where you are. The key is making sure you’re connected and you have your focus on the right things.”

Warner last played for the Rams in 2003, but has continued to be involved in the community with various projects like an annual coat drives, Night with Champions, Big League Impact’s fantasy football, and many others to help benefit those in need through his First Things First Foundation.

“When I was there continually with the guys tried to turn St. Louis into a football town but we know that St. Louis is a baseball town and the team couldn’t be doing much better,” said Warner. “Mike’s doing a tremendous job over there managing the team.”

To learn more about the First Things First Foundation and their events, visit KurtWarner.org.

photo credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports