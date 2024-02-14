ALTON - Tameter Ward has her fourth annual Black Honors Awards event scheduled for 7 p.m., Feb. 23, 2024, at Deliverance Temple Church Of Christ.

Jay'lon Harrison, Bradley Macon, Taylor McCrady, Lailah Price, Demyia Kelly, and Morgan Robinson are the award recipients for the Black Honors Awards commemoration.

This year, Ward plans to shed light on the youth.

"It brings me great joy to put a smile on someone's face," she said.

Ward is a gifted and talented woman who wears many hats. She says she has always had the heart to help and give back to others.

"I plan to keep this event going each year during Black History Month for as long as I can," she said. "I am a member of my father's church Living Word Church, with Bishop Jessie Prather and first lady Barbara Prather the pastor.

"Again, the Black Honors Awards will be Friday night February 23, 2024, at Deliverance Temple Church of God in Christ at 1125 East Sixth Street Alton. Gregory Harrison is the pastor."

Ward said the Black Honors Awards is a ticketed event with a $10 donation at the door.

If you would like to donate to this event to support the youth, you can send a donation to Ward's Cash App or you can meet with her by calling (618) 419-0724. She will provide information about her Cash App if needed.

"This will be a great celebration and you don't want to miss it," she said. "We hope to see you there."

