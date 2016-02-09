ALTON - A compassionate Subway manager assisted both the Alton Police and a person with outstanding arrest warrants at the Subway located at 1631 Washington Avenue in Alton on Monday.

Samuel McIlvoy, 26, of Wentzville, Mo. walked into the Subway shop and asked the manager, Maggie Hinklin, if he could use the bathroom and she said “sure.”

See interview with Subway manger Hinklin below:

When he returned, to her surprise, he asked her if she would get in touch with the local police and he wanted to turn himself in because of three outstanding arrest warrants.

“The young gentlemen needed some help and I was able to do that,” said Hinklin. “He said he wanted to be done running, he was cold and needed to be helped."

Upon his request, Hinklin called the Alton Police Department who arrived on scene shortly after. He was taken into custody without incident by the officers, but not before finishing his Subway Italian B.M.T., purchased for him by Hinklin.

“I bought him a lunch, he was tired, cold and he was going to jail,” said Hinklin.

Hinklin realized she had seen this gentleman before, so she was comfortable helping him, confident he was not dangerous.

“I had seen him around and he was always polite,” she said. “I gave him a hot meal and he ate his sandwich and drank a soda. The Alton Police officers were kind to him and let him finish his sandwich before they took him in.”

When asked why she performed this gracious act of kindness, Hinklin remembered a time when she was 16 or 17 years old. She was couch-surfing and stayed with friends, almost in a homeless style during that time. Watching the man come in struggling and defeated made her think back to that and she wanted to help him.

“I remember that time being a tough time for me,” she said. “I am what I am today because of times like that. It was nice to catch a break, make everything right in the world and get back on my feet. I had several people help me at that time when I needed it and I didn’t think of that on Monday with the man.”

Hinklin said she enjoys working with the others in the Subway restaurant and said she loves the small town feel of Alton and its patrons.

“I think those who work here enjoy what they do and take pride in what they do and how they treat customers,” she said.

She said she feels people should help others when they need a helping hand.

“We never know when we might be in that same position,” she said, saying this will not be the last time she assists someone who needs help.

