EDWARDSVILLE — Chairman Kurt Prenzler is announcing that Edwardsville’s Economic Development Director Walt Williams will be leading the county’s economic efforts.

“Walt Williams brings an array of economic development experience and a track record of getting things done,” Prenzler said. “I’m excited to welcome him to Madison County’s team and to work on building a brighter future for the county.”

Williams will start his new role as the economic development coordinator on April 29, under the direction of Community Development Administrator Dave Tanzyus.



“I look forward to working with Walt and on the projects ahead,” Tanzyus said. “Together we will build a stronger Madison County.”

Williams brings with him 30 years of experience on community and redevelopment projects. During his career, Williams has been responsible for attracting more than $2.1 billion in new investments, which resulted in more than 8,900 jobs.

Williams holds a bachelor’s of science in economics and African-American studies from Denison University and a master’s in business administration from the John Carroll University. He is certified by the National Development Council as an economic development finance professional and by the Business Retention and Expansion International as a master consultant.

Williams also serves as the president of the NAACP Edwardsville Branch, board member of the Edwardsville Community Foundation and holds the position of ambassador for the Ed/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife Chris, live in Edwardsville.

“I’m looking forward to helping the county in its economic development efforts and creating opportunities to benefit businesses and workers,” Williams said.

