GODFREY - All Metro-East area Walmart stores will be among4,700 locations across the country to host Walmart Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.This free health-screening event provides Metro-East residents an opportunity to learn valuable health information like:

Blood glucose

Blood pressure

Body mass index

Low-cost immunizations

And in select locations, customers can also take advantage of free vision screenings

This will be the second Walmart Wellness Day for which the company has teamed up with the American Diabetes Association to provide support beyond event day, offering additional support to customers whose screening results indicate a risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

With The State of Obesity report1ranking Missouri’s adult diabetes rate as 13th highest in the nation, and the American Diabetes Association estimating nearly 8 million people with diabetes are undiagnosed, this event provides resources for customers to find out if they are at risk and consider the next steps. Each Walmart customer who learns of potential risk will be offered the opportunity to receive follow up information from the ADA. Tens of thousands of customers took advantage of this free service following the previous Walmart Wellness day event in June.

Since its first Walmart Wellness Day event, the company has provided more than 1.4 million free screenings to people across the country, helping countless customers uncover existing health problems. For some, the screenings have been life-saving. Hundreds of thousands of Americans turn out for each Walmart Wellness Day event, making it America’s largest single day health fair event.

