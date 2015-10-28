ST. LOUIS - Walmart today announced it will hire more than 2,300 seasonal associates in Illinois for the upcoming holiday season. In addition to offering a chance to earn extra money during the holidays at one of the 157 stores in Illinois, starting salaries of at least $9 an hour will also provide opportunities to earn at least $.75 an hour above the current state minimum wage.

Walmart traditionally brings on additional help during the holiday season after offering current associates the opportunity to sign up for additional hours. Employees initially hired as seasonal sales associates, cashiers and stockers often continue as full-time employees and progress within the company.

Last year, more than half of Walmart's seasonal employees nationwide continued with the retailer as permanent employees. Walmart has also made a commitment to provide shoppers with a customer service-oriented holiday shopping experience for both in-store and online shoppers, as seasonal department managers will be hired to help customers conveniently pick up their online orders in stores across the nation. Both customers and communities in Illinois will benefit from Walmart's additional holiday season hires this year, as they will join more than 52,000 associates in the state who are preparing to provide customers with a seamless holiday shopping experience. Anyone interested in seasonal work opportunities with Walmart may apply online at jobs.walmart.com.

