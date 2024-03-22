JERSEYVILLE - In two separate Jersey County criminal cases, one individual is charged with stealing several items from the Jerseyville Walmart while another is charged with possessing a stolen vehicle.

Ciara R. Young, 30, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of retail theft after allegedly stealing several items from the Jerseyville Walmart on Feb. 23, 2024.

Court documents list the items stolen, including “various pens, a keyring, a water bottle, sunglasses, several clothing items and accessories, makeup, and various grocery items, having a total value in excess of $300.00.”

Young faces a Class 3 felony and was originally granted pretrial release with a summons to appear in court on March 12, 2024. Court documents show Young violated the terms of her pretrial release by missing that court date. Her initial court appearance has now been continued to April 2, 2024.

Kenneth E. Ray, 38, of Bethalto, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. On March 3, 2024, Ray allegedly exerted unauthorized control over someone’s green 1997 Chevrolet truck with an Illinois registration number.

Ray was charged with a Class 2 felony for the stolen vehicle charge. Court records indicate he has since been released with a summons to appear in court on April 16, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

