Walmart and Sam’s Club are hosting in-person medication disposal events at select store and club locations across the country on Saturday, April 22. The event is part of the DEA’s biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Law enforcement will set up in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22 to help people safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications at the following Walmart or Sam’s Club locations:

Walmart - 400 Junction Drive, Glen Carbon, Ill.

Walmart - 610 Wesley Drive, Wood River, Ill.

A complete list of DEA Take Back Day location events can be found at: https://takebackday.dea.gov.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We will always aim to do our part in reducing and potentially eliminating the dangerous misuse and abuse of prescription medications in the communities we serve,” said Lisa Young, Senior Director with Walmart Specialty Compliance and Ethics. “Safe medication disposal creates safer neighborhoods. We are proud to collaborate with other participating organizations in this important, impactful effort.”

Walmart also reminds its pharmacy customers of additional disposal options year-round. As of 2020, more than 1,000 in-pharmacy medication disposal kiosks have been installed in Walmart and Sam’s Club locations nationwide. A complete list of safe medication disposal locations can be found on the DEA’s website at: https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?execution=e2s1

In addition, for those who fill prescriptions for opioid medications, Walmart and Sam’s Club offers an at-home opioid disposal product, DisposeRx, at no cost in all pharmacies nationwide. For more information on Walmart’s Opioid Stewardship efforts, visit www.walmart.com/opioids.

More like this: