The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Registration for the event, which benefits the American Diabetes Association, is available to all at www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast.

The walk, which begins and ends in SIUE Parking Lot A, includes a 1.5 mile and a 3 mile route through the Botanical Gardens, and will have a health and wellness fair, kids zone, food and entertainment.

There is no fee to participate, although donations are greatly appreciated for the Associations fall fundraising event with a goal of $115,000. Donations can be made at www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast, or by contacting Rawnie at Rberry@diabetes.org or 888-342-2383 ext 6829.

There are currently nearly 26 million people living with diabetes, many millions do not know they have it. Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness, non- traumatic lower limb amputation, kidney failure, and a major contributor to heart disease and stroke.

Article continues after sponsor message

The American Diabetes Association provides education and information to those with type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes. With a mission to prevent and cure diabetes, and improve the lives of all those effected.

The Simmons Firm is Presenting Sponsor Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes. Other Major Sponsors include ENCLAVE Capital Management, IMPACT Strategies, Alton Steel, Inc., Pohlman USA Court Reporting, Todays Advantage, WBGZ Radio, United Community Bank, Alton Memorial Hospital, William Boudoures, and Ameren Illinois.

Register today at www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast or contact Rawnie at Rberry@diabetes.org 888-342-2383, ext. 6829. Every step you take helps!

###

More like this: