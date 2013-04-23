After today’s certification of the ballots from the April 9th Consolidated Election by the Madison County Clerk, Brant Walker released the following statement:

The County Clerk’s certification of the ballots today shows that I received a majority of votes cast for Mayor in the April 9th Consolidated Election. Given the closeness of this race, I respect Mayor Hoechst’s legal

right to ask for a discovery recount, but I sincerely hope that we can resolve this election quickly so that we can move forward with the people’s business.

Since Election Day, I have met with Mayor Hoechst and we have been working together in the spirit of cooperation to ensure that the important business facing Alton is not interrupted. I thank Mayor Hoechst for that cooperation and look forward to working with him to ensure a smooth transition for the people of Alton.

