Walk with TEAM VILLA ROSE

Join our team in the fight to end Alzheimer's. The staff at Villa Rose is participating in the 2012 Alzheimer's Association "Walk to End Alzheimer's". Join our team in the fight to help stop this devastating disease. This year the walk will be Saturday September 29th at SIUE in Edwardsville. To join "Team Villa Rose" go to www.alz.org/stl/ or call Villa Rose Senior Living Community at 618-377-3239.