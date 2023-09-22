ALTON - The Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River has partnered with the Alton Police Department, Sacred Spaces of CARE and Oasis Women’s Center for a Walk to Build Domestic Violence Awareness.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, community members are invited to gather at the Alton Amphitheater for a presentation and a short walk. The event aims to show community members that they are supported.

“We’re gathering to come together and to be united with other organizations with the same goal in mind: to raise awareness and to advocate for people in our community,” said Jean Heil, advocacy chair with the Zonta Club. “We want people to know the facts, to know how we can help, to know what to look for, to know resources that we have available in our community, so that ultimately someday domestic violence isn’t an issue anymore.”

The Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River is the local chapter of Zonta International, a global organization that aims to “empower and advocate for women and girls around the world and build a better world for women and girls,” according to Heil.

Domestic violence is a major pillar of their mission, but they also lobby for women’s rights and fundraise for community organizations that empower women. They work closely with the Alton Police Department, Sacred Spaces of CARE and the Oasis Women’s Center to provide resources for survivors of domestic violence.

Each organization will give a short presentation about their work, including how they can help. Heil said they will also share information about warning signs and ways to support a loved one who is dealing with domestic violence. By spreading awareness and sharing resources, they hope to eventually end domestic violence altogether.

“We would love to have lots of people there to just show solidarity for our community,” Heil said. “We want to come together and say it’s not okay, and it’s something that we want to work together to eradicate.”

Contact Heil at 618-980-6063 with any questions about the event, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 30 at the Alton Amphitheater. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs and wear orange, the color associated with ending violence of all types. For more information about the Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River, visit their official Facebook page.

Check out this article at RiverBender.com for information about organizations and resources for domestic violence survivors in the Riverbend community. If you or a loved one need help, visit the Oasis Women’s Center official website or call their hotline at 1-800-244-1978. Visit the Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois official website or call their hotline at 618-235-0892. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

