On Thursday, September 3RD from 9AM-12PM Walgreen’s Pharmacy will be offering a flu shot clinic at Senior Services Plus in Alton.

Most insurance providers are accepted, including Medicare. An insurance card must be provided on the day of vaccination. A private pay option is also available for $25.99.

Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The flu is different from a cold. The flu usually comes on suddenly. People who have the flu often experience fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue (tiredness). Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months and older* get a flu shot this season, including healthy people, and people with chronic conditions. In general, it is recommended that anyone who wants to reduce his or her chances of getting the flu should be vaccinated. It's especially important for some people to get vaccinated, including:

People who are at high risk of developing serious complications like pneumonia if they get sick with the flu. This includes: people who have certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes, and chronic lung disease, pregnant women, and people 65 years and older.

People who live with or care for others who are at high risk for developing serious complications. This includes household contacts and caregivers of people with certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes, and chronic lung disease.

Walk-in appointments are available. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100. To find out if your insurance coverage will cover your vaccination costs, visit www.walgreens.com.

