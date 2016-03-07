WOOD RIVER – The Wood River Police Department credited significant help from the news media and social media in recognizing a female suspect in the recent Walgreens counterfeit case at Wood River Walmart Supercenter last Thursday evening.

Authorities quickly moved in for the suspect and apprehended the person identified as Kristen M. Lenz, 35, of Imperial, Mo., Lenz was wanted on two felony forgery warrants from Missouri, Wood River Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said.

The first counterfeit $20-bill incident occurred on Saturday, Feb. 27, and the other on Monday, Feb. 29.

On Friday, March 4, the probe led investigators to a Granite City Motel where a male subject, Nathan A. Hickam, 33, of Barnhart, Mo., was taken into custody. Hickam was wanted on a felony domestic charge from Missouri, Bunt said.

A search warrant on the motel room yielded additional evidence in this case, Bunt added.

The following charges were filed on both subjects:

Kristin Lenz- 4 counts Forgery (Class-3 felonies) $40,000.00 bond.

Nathan A. Hickam 1-count Forgery (Class-3 felony) $15,000.00 bond.

Both Lenz and Hickam were held pending the counterfeit/forgery charges in Wood River. The cases were presented this afternoon to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

